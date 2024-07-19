NKTI reassigns nurse linked to illegal organ trade

THE National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) on Friday, July 19, 2024, said that its staff nurse being accused of involvement in the illegal organ trade has been reassigned while undergoing investigation.

In a statement, the NKTI said the staff nurse has been reassigned and is now under close monitoring by the institution.

"That investigation by the NBI is ongoing, the staff nurse shall be relieved of his duties at the Ambulatory Urology Endoscopy Center (AEUC)," said NKTI.

"(The nurse) will be assigned to a non-renal or non-core area and shall be strictly monitored and reportable to Executive Director Dr. Rose Marie R. Liquete and/or Deputy Executive Director of Nursing Services Dr. Nerissa M. Gerial, while ongoing investigation," it added.

Earlier this week, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrested three suspects in the supposed illegal trade of human organs in Bulacan.

Another identified suspect is a nurse employed at the NKTI, which immediately launched an internal investigation on the matter.

Despite having its own probe, the Quezon City-based hospital assured that it fully supports the efforts of the NBI for the resolution of the case.

"As the lead agency for renal care and organ transplantation, the NKTI shall cooperate in their investigation and submit to the wisdom of their findings," the NKTI said.

It, however, underscored that the hospital is not currently under probe by the NBI.

"Important to note is that witnesses claim that their donation did not occur at NKTI and the NBI has remarked that NKTI is not under investigation," said the NKTI. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)