NLEX suspends lane closures for Undas travel

Motorists heading for the northern provinces for the Undas break can expect all available lanes of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) to remain open as tollway operators suspend scheduled lane closures and deploy additional emergency assistance vehicles to accommodate the anticipated surge in traffic.

Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) Chief of Central Operations and Maintenance Management Westerly Dionisio disclosed the preparations during Wednesday's Senate Committee on Public Services hearing chaired by Senator Raffy Tulfo.

Dionisio said preparations began last week, including traffic advisories warning motorists of heavier northbound traffic beginning Friday afternoon and continuing through Saturday.

“Wala po tayong gagawing lane closures ngayong padating na Undas just to make sure that all our lanes are open (We will not implement lane closures this coming Undas to ensure that all lanes remain open),” Dionisio told the committee.

He said additional tow trucks would be deployed to immediately remove stalled vehicles and prevent breakdowns from causing further congestion.

Shuttle assistance will also be available for passengers of buses that break down along the expressway, allowing them to reach safer locations and arrange alternative transportation.

Tulfo, meanwhile, called for stronger police presence along major expressways to respond to road accidents, altercations, and possible road rage incidents during the holiday travel period.

Dionisio said MPTC patrol officers, who are deputized by the Land Transportation Office, regularly monitor the expressway, while the Philippine National Police provides assistance when needed.

NLEX flood-control works

The hearing also tackled recurring flooding along portions of NLEX in Pampanga, particularly near Tulaoc and San Simon.

NLEX Vice President for Legal Affairs Ma. Corazon Joy Orig said the company was coordinating with the Toll Regulatory Board, Department of Public Works and Highways, and Department of Transportation on additional measures to protect flood-prone sections of the expressway.

Orig said plans were underway to further elevate the affected roadway, supplementing an earlier 0.7-meter increase in its height.

The proposed improvement follows flooding caused by overflowing rivers during extreme rainfall.

She explained that construction would depend partly on the completion of related overpass works, as well as the approval of the final design and other requirements.

Tulfo asked the operator to pursue a lasting solution to the flooding problem, which has repeatedly disrupted travel along the expressway.

Orig said the additional elevation was being planned to address the area's vulnerability to flooding, although implementation remained subject to the necessary approvals. (PNA)