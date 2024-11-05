No. 7 protocol plate attached to viral SUV ‘fake’

THE protocol license plate attached to the viral sports utility vehicle (SUV) that tried to run over a female traffic enforcer after illegally passing through the Edsa busway was “fake,” said the Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Monday, November 4, 2024.

The LTO said it was found after validation that there was no No. 7 protocol plate issued to the same type of vehicle.

“The initial information we have based on the assessment of the pieces of evidence at hand is that the ‘7’ protocol plate attached to the SUV in the viral video is fake, and that there was no protocol plate issued to the same type of vehicle,” it said in a statement.

“Currently, we are coordinating with the DOTr-SAICT (Department of Transportation Special Action and Intelligence Committee for Transportation) for more specific details of the white SUV that will lead to the identification of the registered owner,” it added.

The agency said it will issue a show cause order (SCO) against the registered owner and the driver of the involved SUV who violated existing laws, rules and regulations, including disregard to traffic signs and improper person to operate a motor vehicle.

It said they will also relay the development in their investigation to Senate President Francis Escudero, who earlier said that the driver and passengers of the SUV with a protocol plate intended only for members of the Senate are “unacceptable.”

Escudero urged the owner of the vehicle to come out.

“Meanwhile, we would like to remind all motorists that utter disregard of the law and the existing rules and regulations on road safety will not be tolerated and will be dealt with accordingly, particularly the illegal use of protocol plates,” the LTO said.

The viral SUV illegally passed through the Edsa busway on Sunday evening, November 3, refusing to heed to the instruction of traffic enforcers for him to stop.

As the vehicle fled the scene, a passenger in the backseat allegedly raised a middle finger at the traffic enforcers. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)