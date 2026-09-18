No bomb found at QC Hall, legal action eyed vs hoax culprits

No bomb or suspicious object was found at the Quezon City Hall compound after authorities conducted a security sweep following a bomb threat sent through the city government’s official Facebook page Thursday evening.

In a statement Friday, the city government said it is seriously addressing this type of threat and vowed to identify and hold accountable those behind it.

“Iniimbestigahan na ng QCPD (Quezon City Police District) upang matukoy ang pinagmulan ng naturang banta, katuwang ang PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group (The QCPD is already investigating to determine the source of the said threat, in collaboration with the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group),” it said.

“Tinitiyak namin na mananagot sa batas ang mga nasa likod nito. Hindi hahayaan ng Quezon City government ang paghahasik ng pananakot sa ating lungsod (We assure you that those behind this will be held accountable under the law. The Quezon City government will not allow the sowing of fear in our city)."

Following the threat, the city government immediately filed a report with the QCPD and its Safety and Security Cluster, which conducted sweeping, paneling, and inspections inside the City Hall compound and all buildings within it.

The city government said no suspicious object or situation was found during the inspection.

The local government reminded the public not to make bomb jokes or use them to intimidate others, and urged anyone with information related to the incident to immediately report it to authorities or contact the QC Helpline 122. (PNA)