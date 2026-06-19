No Cabinet revamp amid planned appointment of 2025 poll losers – PBBM

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Thursday dispelled rumors that there will be a Cabinet reshuffle amid his plan to appoint candidates who lost in the 2025 elections to government posts.

In a media interview in Kazan, Russia, Marcos clarified that the possible reappointment of former Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos is not framed as a “zero-sum” scenario, stressing that his inclusion may complement rather than displace current Cabinet officials.

Marcos issued the statement in response to a query about who among the Cabinet members might be removed, if such a revamp were to happen.

He stressed that the Cabinet is functioning well together and there is no perceived urgency for changes at this time.

He added that there is no need to “remove somebody to gain somebody else.”

“I think we have a really good group of people in the Cabinet right now and we are working well together and I don't see the need,” Marcos said.

Marcos, however, expressed his desire for Abalos to take on a more active role in government.

He considered Abalos a valuable contributor, highlighting his contributions behind the scene.

“Okay. I'll be very candid. I'll be very frank with you. Of course, I want Benhur to play a more active role in government. Of course, he has been there and he has been helping us in many ways, informally, privately,” Marcos said.

“I wouldn't mind finding a way for him to help us in an official capacity. But just because we want him to join, to become, to play a more active part in government doesn't necessarily mean that somebody else has to be [removed],” he added.

Abalos resigned as secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government in October 2024 to vie for a Senate seat under the Marcos administration’s coalition slate in the 2025 elections. He finished 16th among the senatorial candidates. (PNA)