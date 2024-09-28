No Comelec issuance of voter certification, registration on Sept. 30

MANILA – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has suspended the issuance of voter certifications and registration records on Sept. 30 in order to focus on the final day of registration nationwide.

In a resolution promulgated on Sept. 25, the Comelec en banc announced that the temporary suspension would allow local election offices to prioritize applicants on the last day of registration.

"After due deliberation, the Commission en banc, by virtue of the powers vested in it by the Constitution, the Omnibus Election Code, the Administrative Code of 1987, and other relevant statutes, hereby resolves to suspend the issuance of voter certifications and voter registration records on Sept. 30, 2024, in all Offices of Election Officers (OEOs) nationwide to ensure they can cater to all applicants within their jurisdiction and maintain order during the final day of voter registration," the resolution stated.

For those in need of voter certifications or records, the poll body advised that they visit the Central File division of the Election Records and Statistics Department, particularly for voters, in the National Capital Region in Ermita, Manila.

“For the National Capital Region OEO, any requesting registered voter shall be advised to proceed to the Central File division of the Election Records and Statistics Department for the issuance of their voter certifications or voter registration records,” the resolution added.

A voter’s certificate serves as a temporary voter identification and is valid for one year from the date of issuance. (PNA)