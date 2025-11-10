No crime reported in Uwan-hit regions, says PNP

MANILA – No crime incidents have so far been reported in the regions affected by Super Typhoon Uwan (international name Fung-wong), the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Monday.

"For now yes, we can say that as of this reporting we have not received any reports of any looting or criminal incident [in the affected regions]," PNP Directorate for Police Community Relations (DPCR) deputy chief Brig. Gen. Vina Guzman said in a press briefing at Camp Crame, Quezon City.

To protect evacuees, especially women and children, Guzman said special police desks were established in evacuation centers to discourage human traffickers and other criminal elements from taking advantage of the situation.

"Mga ganitong pagkakataon ay may mga nanamantala, so napakaimportante ang papel ng [Women and Children's Desk] not only to secure ang mga kababaihan at ang mga bata but also to ensure na walang mananamantala sa mga vulnerable evacuees (Times like this there are those who will take advantage of the situation, so the role of Women and Children's Desk is important not only to secure women and children but also to ensure that nobody will take advantage of the vulnerable evacuees)," she said.

The move was in accordance with acting PNP chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr.'s directive to police units to help secure evacuation centers, Guzman added.

Based on PNP records, 9,853 of the 28,008 evacuation centers nationwide are currently occupied, sheltering 443,073 families or 1,416,063 individuals displaced by Uwan, which has since weakened into a typhoon.

Aside from providing security in evacuation centers, Guzman said the PNP also assists in relief distributions and clearing operations in the aftermath of the super typhoon.

In the same press briefing, PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño said some 21,682 police officers were deployed to provide security and assist in search and rescue operations in four regions affected by Uwan.

He added that PNP units conducted 62 search, rescue and retrieval (SRR) operations, successfully rescuing 10,112 individuals from life-threatening situations.

"This is a time when unity truly matters," Tuaño said. "Our police officers on the ground are working hand in hand with local authorities, volunteers, and partner agencies to bring help where it is most needed."

Nartatez, for his part, commended all deployed personnel for their continued commitment despite the risks.

"Our police officers continue to take action to ensure the safety and welfare of our fellow citizens. In times of calamity, the PNP never hesitates to respond to the call of duty," he said in a statement.

Based on PNP tally, Uwan has resulted in 71 cancelled flights, 176 stranded ships and small watercraft, and 7,868 stranded passengers. It also rendered 2,977 roads and 35 bridges impassable due to flooding and debris, while 3,258 power lines were reported affected.

The super typhoon also affected 209 barangays and damaged 24 police stations, two headquarters and two police vehicles.

The PNP also reported that 28 of its personnel — 27 uniformed and one non-uniformed — were affected by Uwan. (PNA)