No criminal complaint filed by PNP vs cops linked to drug war deaths

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has not filed a single criminal complaint against any cop implicated in anti-illegal drug operations that led to the death of drug personalities during former President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war.

This was revealed by PNP-Internal Affairs Service (IAS) director General Brigido Dulay at the resumption of the House committee on human rights inquiry into the alleged abuses during the drug war on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

Under Republic Act 8551, the IAS is given the power to investigate and adjudicate administrative cases against erring PNP personnel. as well as file appropriate criminal cases before the court as evidence warrants and assist in the prosecution of the case.

Dulay took the helm of IAS in April, replacing Alfegar Triambulo.

“I have asked my people to look for criminal cases filed so far, and to my knowledge, this power has not been exercised,” Dulay said.

“I am studying the reasons why this power has not been exercised. Our assessment is not yet done, but we can go back to this committee and provide a background as to why it has never happened,” he added.

Dulay said they are also looking as to why the IAS has “limited” investigation to the administrative liabilities of police officers implicated in the drug war deaths.

Over 6,000 alleged drug personalities were killed during Duterte’s drug war. The International Criminal Court has launched an investigation on the alleged crime against humanity in the country under the former administration.

PNP Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management chief, Brigadier General Matthew Baccay, said though that they filed 33,000 administrative cases against their fellow policemen involved in fatal anti-drug operations.

He said other law enforcement agencies, such as the National Bureau of Investigation, filed criminal charges against the police but not the PNP.

But what puzzles lawmakers is the failure of the PNP to find criminal liability among its members involved in the drug war.

“I would wait for that (response from Dulay) because it is highly improbable that there are thousands of deaths as a result of the police’ anti-drug operations at walang kahit isang criminal case na na-file,” Bukidnon Representative Jonathan Keith Flores said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)