No declaration of half-day work for December 22

THE Malacañang belied a supposed presidential proclamation declaring a half-day of work across the country on Friday, December 22, 2023, in consideration of the expected heavy traffic due to the holiday exodus.

The said document, which has been making rounds on social media, bears a signature on behalf of Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

“The document circulating as Proclamation No. 427, declaring Friday, 22 December 2023, as a special (half-working) day throughout the Philippines under the signature of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., is false. It has been edited to appear as an official government declaration, but it lacks any official status or authentication,” the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said in a statement.

“Citizens are strongly advised to seek information from legitimate government sources and avoid sharing unverified or manipulated content,” it added.

In a Facebook post, newly appointed Presidential Assistant for Strategic Communications Cesar Chavez admitted to having been at fault which caused confusion to the public.

Chavez posted the document on his Facebook account immediately after receiving a copy without further verification.

"Apologies. I posted a content that was not first verified by me. For the confusion, the blame should be on me. I take full responsibility for this," he said.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. earlier declared December 26, 2023 as a special non-working holiday to give families more time to celebrate the holidays. (SunStar Philippines)