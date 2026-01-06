‘No evidence’ linking Bondi Beach shooters to terror training in PH

THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) welcomed on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, the Australian Federal Police’s assessment that the two suspects in the deadly Bondi Beach shooting in December 2025 did not undergo training in the Philippines.
In a statement, the DFA said that the Australian Federal Police commissioner shared the initial assessment of the Philippine National Police that “there is no evidence to suggest they received training or underwent logistical preparation for their alleged attack” during their stay in the Philippines from November 1 to 29, 2025.
“The Australian Federal Police Commissioner further stated that there is no evidence to suggest these alleged offenders were part of a broader terrorist cell or were directed by others to carry out an attack, while underscoring that this assessment remains subject to continuing investigation,” it said.
The DFA said the Australian authorities also acknowledged the prompt and effective assistance extended by Philippine authorities amid their investigation on the incident.
Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett said that without the Philippine authorities’ swift response, CCTV footages that are now under review by their investigators would not have been available.
As cooperation on the Bondi investigation continues, Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro reiterated the country’s firm commitment to counter terrorism, prevent violent extremism, and nurture closer intelligence and law-enforcement cooperation with Australia and other foreign partners.
“The Philippines and Australia will continue to jointly address transnational security threats, including terrorism, through sustained information sharing, operational coordination, and capacity-building initiatives,” said Lazaro.
On December 14, 2025, two gunmen, a father-and-son duo, opened fire from an elevated footbridge overlooking Bondi Beach during a Hanukkah celebration.
At least 16 individuals, including one of the gunmen, were killed during the incident. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)