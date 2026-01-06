‘No evidence’ linking Bondi Beach shooters to terror training in PH

THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) welcomed on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, the Australian Federal Police’s assessment that the two suspects in the deadly Bondi Beach shooting in December 2025 did not undergo training in the Philippines.

In a statement, the DFA said that the Australian Federal Police commissioner shared the initial assessment of the Philippine National Police that “there is no evidence to suggest they received training or underwent logistical preparation for their alleged attack” during their stay in the Philippines from November 1 to 29, 2025.

“The Australian Federal Police Commissioner further stated that there is no evidence to suggest these alleged offenders were part of a broader terrorist cell or were directed by others to carry out an attack, while underscoring that this assessment remains subject to continuing investigation,” it said.