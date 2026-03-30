No extension for Barmm voter registration

THE voter registration period for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) ends Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Monday reiterated it will not extend the voter registration period in the region.

"Definitely, we have no more extensions," said Comelec Chairman George Garcia in a phone interview.

Garcia said Barmm residents should apply for voter registration between Tuesday and Wednesday to enable them to vote in the September 2025 Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections and the November 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections.

"This is two for one. It's for Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections, it's also for the Barangay and SK Elections. Be part of the change. Let your voices be heard," Garcia said.

Voter registration activities occur Mondays to Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., in all Offices of Election Officers or satellite registration centers in the Barmm.

Latest Comelec data shows 132,178 voter registrants in the Barmm from Feb. 9 to March 28.

Lanao del Sur has the highest number of applicants with 39,974, followed by Maguindanao del Norte with 27,308 and Maguindanao del Sur with 20,633.

Basilan has 18,234 applicants, followed by the Special Geographic Area with 13,619 and Tawi-Tawi with 12,410.

Comelec projects 150,000 applicants for voter registration in the Barmm. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)