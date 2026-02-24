No extra pay for Edsa 40 work, says DOLE

THERE will be no extra pay for workers going on duty on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, amid the celebration of the 40th Anniversary of the Edsa People Power Revolution.

This is according to the pay rules issued by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) for February 25, which was declared a "Special Working Day."

According to Labor Advisory 1-2026, for work done on an ordinary working day, the employer shall pay 100 percent of the employee's wage for that day for the first eight hours, and an additional 25 percent of the hourly rate on said day for overtime work.

On the other hand, if the employee does not work, the "no work, no pay" principle shall apply, unless there is a favorable company policy, practice, or collective bargaining agreement (CBA) granting payment on a special working day.

"It shall be considered as an ordinary working day for the purpose of payment of wages and wage-related benefits," said DOLE.

To note, Proclamation 1006-2025 declared February 25 as a Special Working Day nationwide in celebration of the 40th Anniversary of the Edsa People Power Revolution.

The 1986 Edsa People Power Revolution ushered political, social, and economic reforms in the country with the ouster of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)