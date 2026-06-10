‘No foul play’ in Aurora drowning of 2 Ateneo players

INVESTIGATORS saw no foul play in the drowning of two Ateneo De Manila Blue Eagles’ basketball members in Aurora province on Monday, June 8, 2026.

In a press conference, Aurora Police Provincial Office acting director Police Colonel Percival Pineda said the death of Divine Adili, 21, and Rene Clert Baterbonia, 19, is “purely accident.”

The incident happened around 2:40 p.m. when roughly 20 members of the team, including players and coaching staff, were holding a team building activity at the beach.

“Based po sa salaysay ng ating mga nakausap, meron po silang activity na kung saan lumakad po ang mga players sa tabing dagat… Nasa hanggang hita po ang lalim ng tubig, at bigla na lang po silang napunta sa malalim na parte. Yung part po ng nilalakaran nila ay may malalim na bahagi, at doon nga po, bigla silang tinangay ng current papunta sa mas malalim na bahagi ng dagat,” Pineda said.

(Based on the accounts of the people we spoke with, they were engaged in an activity where the players were walking along the shoreline. The water was only about thigh-deep, but they suddenly reached a deeper section. The area they were walking through had a deep spot, and that was where they were suddenly swept by the current into a deeper part of the sea.)

“May mga kasama po sila na tumulong, at meron din pong lifeguard, pero sa kasamaang palad, nasawi nga po ang dalawa,” he added.

(Their companions tried to help, and there was also a lifeguard, but unfortunately, two of them lost their lives.)

Pineda said it was not the first time that the team held team building activities in the area, noting that they are already familiar with the sea conditions.

The two victims were rushed to the Aurora Memorial Hospital but they were declared dead on arrival.

“Iwasan na po natin 'yung kung anu-anong kumakalat na impormasyon,” said Pineda.

(Let us avoid spreading unverified information that is circulating.)

“Baka po mali ito. Bilang tulong na rin po sa pagdadalamhati ng pamilya, iwasan na po natin ito para po sa kanilang katahimikan,” he added.

(This information may be inaccurate. To help the family as they grieve, let us refrain from doing this and respect their peace and privacy.)

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said he has ordered the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group to conduct an in-depth investigation on the incident. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)