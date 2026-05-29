‘No good reason’ to allow online Senate voting – PBBM

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday opposed proposals allowing online voting in the Senate plenary, saying there is no basis for such plan under normal conditions.

Marcos said remote voting was only acceptable during the Covid-19 pandemic, when physical restrictions and health risks limited in-person sessions of Congress.

He said such conditions no longer exist.

“I disagree with that,” Marcos said in a media interview in Tokyo, Japan, when asked to react to the proposal.

“I understand that we had to do it in Covid because there was a health risk. I do not see any particularly good reason for us to allow that now,” he added.

He stressed that Senate tradition requires physical presence during votes, warning that accountability, transparency and proper legislative procedure could be compromised under online arrangements.

Marcos also raised concerns about allowing absentee participation for lawmakers facing legal issues.

He alluded that the proposal was made in favor of Sen. Ronald dela Rosa, who is in hiding following the International Criminal Court’s issuance of arrest warrant against him in connection with crimes against humanity linked to drug war deaths under the Duterte administration.

He said adherence to established rules and procedures should be maintained in all circumstances.

“The long-standing tradition of the Senate is that if you are not physically present on the floor when a vote is taken, that you cannot in fact vote,” Marcos said.

“Again, Covid gave us a different outlook because we were concerned about health and safety at that point. We do not have those concerns now about health and safety,” he added. (PNA)