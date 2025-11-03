No major incident recorded during Undas 2025

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) acting chief Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. reported on Monday, November 3, 2025, that the nationwide observance of Undas 2025 has been generally peaceful and orderly, with zero major incidents recorded.

In a press conference, Nartatez said that the strategic deployment of over 50,000 police personnel, in partnership with other agencies such as the Bureau of Fire Protection, Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine Coast Guard, was proven highly effective.

He said the visible presence of law enforcement in cemeteries, terminals, and major thoroughfares served as a powerful deterrent to crime incidents, ensuring the safety and security of all Filipinos during the observance of Undas and other major public events.

“Overall, the observance of Undas 2025 was generally peaceful and orderly across the country. Wala tayong naitalang major untoward incidents na may kinalaman sa paggunita ng Undas,” Nartatez said.

(We recorded no major untoward incidents related to the observance of Undas.)

Based on the assessment of the PNP there was a significant reduction in public safety concerns and crime incidents, particularly for common offenses like petty theft and physical injury, compared to 2024 figures.

“Kinokolekta lang ang mga datos pero based sa initial tally, mas mababa ang bilang ng mga krimen ngayong taon. Ibig sabihin, mas naging epektibo ang ating koordinasyon at mas disiplinado rin ang ating mga mamamayan,” he added.

(Data are still being collected, but the initial tally shows a lower number of crimes this year. This indicates that our coordination was more effective and our citizens more disciplined.)

The top cop applauded all police units that demonstrated discipline and efficiency during the deployment.

“I commend all our police offices and units on the ground for their dedication and professionalism throughout the Undas operations. Hindi madali ang magbantay sa ganitong panahon pero ipinakita ng ating mga pulis ang tunay na malasakit at serbisyo sa publiko. Their visibility and quick response ensured that our kababayans were able to observe Undas safely and peacefully,” he said.

Nartatez said the PNP will sustain police security operations, which emphasized early deployment, interagency trust, and maximum visibility, to ensure peace and order during the upcoming Christmas holiday season.

“The unwavering cooperation of the public, their vigilance and adherence to safety guidelines, was instrumental in this successful observance. We thank our kababayan and our partner agencies. We now carry this momentum forward to ensure a safe, peaceful, and joyful Christmas season,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)