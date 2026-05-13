No more 1 year ban on NLE 2025 losers

THOSE who ran and lost in the May 12, 2025 National and Local Elections (NLE) may now occupy a government post.

This was according to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) after the one-year ban on appointment of unsuccessful candidates expired on Wednesday.

"Pwede na po mag appoint ngayon ng mga natalo nung 2025 NLE," said Comelec Chairman George Garcia in a text message.

Under the 1987 Constitution, "no candidate, who has lost in any election, shall within one year after such election, be appointed to any office in the government or any government-owned or controlled corporations or in any of their subsidiaries."

The statement of the Comelec comes amid reports of former Department of the Interior and Local Government secretary Benhur Abalos being eyed as the new head of the Department of Justice.

Abalos ran for senator in the 2025 polls under the administration’s Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas but only placed 16th in the final tally. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)