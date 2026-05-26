No more signs of life detected in collapsed Angeles building

AUTHORITIES have officially terminated the search and rescue operations in the collapsed nine-story building in Angeles City, Pampanga as signs of life were no longer monitored under the debris.

Angeles City Government’s public information office chief Jose “Jay” Pelayo IV said operations have been shifted to retrieval and clearing as of 8:27 p.m. Monday, May 25, 2026.

“Itong decision po was made following the final assessment. 'Yun kasing ating mga kasama mula sa Pasig City local government unit, meron silang equipment na tinatawag na life locator,” he said in a radio interview.

(This decision was made following the final assessment. Our personnel from the Pasig City local government unit have equipment called a life locator.)

“Meron itong radar system, kung saan doon sa kanilang final na testing na ginawa kagabi, consistent na ito na nag-i-indicate na wala nang signs of life doon sa apektadong lugar,” he added.

(It has a radar system, and during the final testing conducted last night, it consistently indicated that there were no more signs of life in the affected area.)

Pelayo said four people were confirmed dead, 16 remains missing and 26 were rescued following the collapse.

One of the reported missing, according to Pelayo, surfaced to authorities saying he was not on the site at the time of the incident.

Angeles City Mayor Jon Lazatin has activated a composite investigation team composed of structural engineers and other experts to identify the cause of the collapse and the possible lapses and liabilities of the building owners and contractors. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)