No need to pass law to ban POGOs, offshore games: PBBM

MANILA – There is no need to pass a law prohibiting the Philippine offshore gaming, internet gaming, and other offshore gaming operations in the country, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said Monday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Parañaque City, Marcos said the issuance of the executive order (EO) imposing an immediate ban on the Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs), internet gaming licensees (IGLs), and other offshore gaming licensees is already “sufficient”.

Marcos also stressed that casinos or integrated resorts operated by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) cannot operate offshore gaming.

Marcos gave the assurance, as he stressed that they are “not under the authority of PAGCOR.”

“There is just no way because it’s the nature of the operation that we are banning. It’s not because it’s under PAGCOR or not. Basta’t sinabing – basta’t POGO ‘yan, basta’t ganyan ang lisensya nila (So long as it’s POGO or have the similar license), it’s banned,” he said.

This, after Senator Risa Hontiveros said the EO terminating POGOs contained loopholes that may allow their continued operations through PAGCOR-operated casinos, licensed casinos, or integrated resorts with junket agreements.

The ban on POGOs/IGLs and other offshore gaming operations also encompasses the illegal offshore gaming operations, license applications, license renewals, and cessation of operations, according to EO 74 inked by Marcos on Nov. 5. (PNA)