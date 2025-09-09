No new funding for flood control projects in 2026 budget

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said no new budget was allocated for flood control projects under the proposed national budget for 2026.

In the fourth episode of the BBM podcast released on Monday, September 8, 2025, Marcos said the unused funds allocated for flood control projects under the 2025 national budget will instead be exhausted for the following year.

“Marami na tayong nagawa as of now pa lang. Number one, we already are seeing na lahat ng flood control project na dapat ilalagay sa 2026 na budget, hindi na siguro kailangan. So, there will be no budget for 2026 for flood control. Dahil mayroon naman P350 billion for 2025 na hindi pa nauubos talaga. So, tuloy-tuloy pa ‘yung trabaho,” he said.

(We have already accomplished a lot as of now. Number one, we are already seeing that all the flood control projects that were supposed to be included in the 2026 budget may no longer be necessary. So, there will be no budget for flood control in 2026 because there is still P350 billion allocated for 2025 that has not yet been fully spent. So, the work will continue.)

“Hindi naman -- hindi ibig sabihin titigil natin ‘yung flood control project -- mga flood control project. Ibig sabihin, titiyakin na ngayon natin na ang paggastos tama, ang pag-implement tama, maayos ang design, etcetera, etcetera,” he added.

(This doesn’t mean we will stop the flood control projects. It means we will now ensure that the spending is proper, the implementation is correct, and the designs are in order, and so on.)

Last week, Marcos directed newly installed Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon and Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, among others, to conduct a sweeping review of the DPWH’s budget proposal for 2026.

The review instruction came after both chambers of Congress flagged various “erroneous” entries under the DPWH budget proposal for 2026.

Under the 2026 NEP, the DPWH is asking for a P880-billion budget for 2026, in which P250.8 billion was earmarked for its flood management program.

The Congress is scrutinizing the DPWH budget in line with the order of Marcos for the conduct of in-depth investigation on anomalous flood control projects in light of massive flooding that submerged communities during the onslaught of a series of weather systems that struck the country over the past months.

Both the Senate and the House of Representatives have launched their respective investigation on alleged corruption involving the funds for flood control projects.

Marcos said he will not dip his hands into congressional inquiries on the matter since it is their prerogative, but noted that he will continue with the creation of an independent commission that will look into the flood control anomalies.

“Ipatuloy natin (House and Senate investigations). At kahit papaano pagka may masusing imbestigasyon, kahit papaano mayroon tayong makukuha din diyan. So, baka makatulong din,” he said.

(Let’s continue with the House and Senate investigations. And somehow, with a thorough investigation, we will be able to gather something from it. So, it might also help.)

“So… But allow them, we will do what –- we will have the independent commission. We will organize it. We will support it fully. And all the other organs of government will -- I’m sure play their part in finding the truth to all of these -- all of these anomalies,” he added.

Asked if he thinks that those linked to anomalous flood control projects should inhibit from the investigation, Marcos said: “Eh wala namang aamin na may kaugnayan sila eh, hindi ba? Kahit sino. So, hindi sila mag-i-inhibit. So, kahit sabihin mo. At saka wala namang power ang executive sa legislature eh. Gagawin nila ‘yung gagawin nila. So, ‘yun -- but that’s their prerogative.”

(Well, no one will admit that they are involved, right? Not anyone. So they will not inhibit themselves, no matter what you say. And besides, the executive has no power over the legislature. They will do what they want to do. So that’s their prerogative.)

During a Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on Monday, September 8, 2025, the Discaya couple, Pacifico and Sarah, owners of two of the 15 construction firms that cornered the most number of flood control projects from the government from 2022 to 2025, named several congressmen and DPWH officials allegedly receiving kickbacks from flood mitigating projects.

They exposed a “system” where contractors had to “pay” commission to lawmakers from the House of Representatives and DPWH officials in order to continue doing business with the government.

Among the names the couple mentioned were Marcos’ cousin, House Speaker Martin Romualdez and Ako Bicol party-list Representative Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co, the former House Committee on Appropriations chairman.

Romualdez and Co both vehemently denied the couple’s claims.

Marcos vowed to destroy the system of corruption involving flood control projects with no sacred cows.

“Until we solve the problem. ‘Yung dapat natin pipilahan ng kaso, may ebidensya tayo na matibay, unang-una. Pangalawa, na kapag sila na out of action na, ay talagang magbabago, dahil sila talaga nagpapatakbo. So, I suppose the description that sometimes we -- ‘yung big fish talaga,” he said.

(Until we solve the problem. Those we should file cases against, we must first have strong evidence. Second, once they are put out of action, there will truly be change, because they are really the ones running things. So, I suppose the description sometimes is — they are the ‘big fish.’)

“‘Yung talagang nagpapatakbo nitong sistema na ito. ‘Yun. Kasi ‘pag -- hindi mo mabubuwag ‘yang sistemang ‘yan hangga’t tinanggal mo ‘yung mga player na ‘yan. So, tatanggalin natin ‘yung mga player na ‘yon at kahit sino man sila para maging maayos ang patakbo ng Sistema,” he added.

(These are really the ones running this system. Because you cannot dismantle that system until those players are removed. So we will remove those players, whoever they may be, to ensure the system runs properly.)

Marcos said he is also willing to talk with the contractors to fix their works.

“Ang sinasabi ko nga, interesado ako na makipag-usap tayo sa mga contractor na tapusin nila. Ayusin nila. O ‘di, mag-usap kami after that. Pero before that, ayusin nila. Ayusin nila. Buoin nila up to specification. At their cost ha? Huwag naman sila mag -- don’t expect the government to pay for it. Ayusin nila ‘yung project nila,” he said.

(What I’m saying is, I’m interested in talking to the contractors so that they finish the projects, fix them. Otherwise, we’ll talk after that. But before anything else, they must fix them, complete them according to specifications — at their own cost. They shouldn’t expect the government to pay for it. They should fix their projects.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)