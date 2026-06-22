No official warrant vs. Marcoleta – PNP

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) has not received any official communication regarding a supposed arrest warrant against Senator Rodante Marcoleta.

"As of now, the PNP has not received any official communication regarding said warrant," PNP information chief and spokesperson Col. Allen Rae Co said during a press briefing at Camp Crame in Quezon City on Monday.

In a statement, PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the police would strictly observe legal protocols and would not implement the arrest without a direct mandate from the courts.

"The Philippine National Police has not issued any special operational directive concerning Senator Marcoleta, and we do not act on rumors or unverified information," he said.

Nartatez added that the PNP recognizes the exclusive authority of the courts to issue warrants and will act only when required by law.

Marcoleta earlier claimed he had received information about a possible arrest warrant against him in connection with complaints stemming from the alleged non-disclosure of PHP75 million in campaign donations during the 2025 midterm elections.

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said he was unaware of any charges filed against Marcoleta, noting that a warrant cannot be issued unless a case has first been filed before the appropriate court, particularly the Sandiganbayan.

In the same press briefing, Co said the obstruction of justice case the PNP lodged against Senator Robinhood Padilla will not be affected even after the Department of Justice (DOJ) sent back the complaint due to technicalities.

The complaint is linked to the “escape” of Senator Ronald Dela Rosa from Senate premises while he was under the chamber's protective custody following the issuance of an International Criminal Court warrant against him.

"As I understand, this is within the working mechanism of DC (Department Circular) 20, the close coordination and cooperation between the DOJ and law enforcement agencies," Co said when asked to comment on the issue.

"So, mayroong kaunting (there is something) lacking. It does not mean anything about the case. It doesn't affect the case at all," he added.

Issued in March 2023, DC 20 mandates prosecutors to take an active role in criminal investigations during the case build-up stage, shifting their roles from passive evaluators to active collaborators with law enforcement agencies. (PNA)