No OFWs affected in Nepal flash floods

Nevertheless, the department said it will continue monitoring the status of OFWs in Nepal.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and verifying the condition and whereabouts of overseas Filipino workers, who may have been affected by the disaster," the DMW said.

The department assured that it stands ready to provide all appropriate and necessary assistance to affected OFWs in Nepal and their families.

"OFWs in Nepal and their families may contact the following DMW hotlines for assistance or information," the DMW said.

The DMW hotlines are 1348 for callers within the National Capital Region, (02) 1348 for those outside Metro Manila, and +632 1348 for international callers.

Massive flash floods and landslides struck the Nepal-Tibet border last Wednesday, August 26, 2026, with deadly waves of water and mud ravaging villages and towns. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)