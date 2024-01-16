‘No order’ barring retired PNP, AFP members from police, military camps

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) denied reports that they are barring their retired members from entering police and military camps.

In their respective press conferences, PNP Chief General Benjamin Acorda and newly appointed AFP spokesperson Colonel Francel Padilla maintained that there was no such order preventing their gate guards from letting their retired members from coming in.

“There is no veracity to that issue. We welcome the presence, of course, of our comrades in arms. Kasama namin dati iyan (We had been with them) and we know their backgrounds. They have been with us all along,” said Padilla.

“Of course, it is standard operating procedure for the guards to ask the identity of people coming in and out of the camps,” she added.

Acorda, for his part, said there is no reason at all for them to prevent their retired members from coming into their camps.

The PNP and the AFP are both hounded by issues related to the alleged destabilization plot against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Acorda and AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner both denied such a plot, which was claimed by retired army general Johnny Lacsamana Macanas in one of his vlogs.

Acorda filed complaints for the violation of Anti-Cybercrime Law against Macanas. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)