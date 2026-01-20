No order from Marcos to restart probe into flood control mess

THERE is no order from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to restart the investigation on anomalous flood control projects, said Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

In a press conference, Castro said the investigation will be amended in accordance with the new discoveries.

“Wala pong ganyan, kailangan lang po talagang maitama kung ano po ang nangyaring pag-iimbestiga ngayon. Ang sabi naman po ng DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways) bago sila magsampa, tinitingnan po nila nang maigi, kung may pagkakamali hindi naman po nila ito agad sinasampa,” she said.

(There’s nothing like that; it’s just really necessary to clarify what actually happened during the investigation. According to the DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways), before they file anything, they carefully review it, and if there are mistakes, they don’t immediately proceed with filing.)

“So it's up to Sec. Vince to make amendments, to correct everything so the real culprits will be held liable,” she added.

During the resumption of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee on the irregularities in the implementation of flood control projects on Monday, January 19, 2026, DPWH Undersecretary Arthur Bisnar said they had to restart the inspection of flood control projects due to incorrect locations provided by the former leadership of the agency.

He said from the 421 projects earlier tagged by the DPWH as “ghosts,” 337 have been found to be existent but their actual location is different from that of on the record submitted to the President.

Department of Justice (DOJ) Acting Secretary Fredderick Vida said that out of the 421 flood control projects, only 14 have been confirmed to be non-existent.

On January 16, Marcos said the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI) is close to wrapping up its investigation on alleged irregularities in flood control projects, with only “one or two loose ends” left to be resolved.

Marcos formed the ICI in September 2025, for the conduct of an in-depth probe into anomalous infrastructure projects, especially flood control programs implemented over the past decade.

Meanwhile, Castro said Marcos believes that former DPWH secretary Manuel Bonoan will tell nothing but the truth in the ongoing investigation on the flood control mess.

“Naniniwala po ang Pangulo na si dating secretary Manny Bonoan ay magsasabi ng katotohanan lalung-lalo naman po na siya ay nasa Senado at under oath ang kaniyang mga sinasabi. So, kailangan lamang po tayo umasa na mga katotohanan lamang ang kaniyang sasabihin,” she said.

(The President believes that former Secretary Manny Bonoan will tell the truth, especially since he is in the Senate and his statements are made under oath. So, we just need to hope that he will only speak the truth.)

During the Senate panel’s hearing, Bonoan dismissed the reported 421 ghost flood control projects as “mind boggling,” noting that when they were asked to submit the list of such projects by the President, he was only informed about three non-existent flood mitigating projects in Bulacan province.

Bonoan said he personally inspected the three reported ghost projects and immediately informed Marcos about it.

The former secretary also denied receiving over P2 billion in kickbacks from government projects. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)