No price hike on basic goods until May 10

MANILA – The government has assured the public that prices of basic necessities and prime commodities will remain unchanged until May 10, as part of ongoing efforts to shield consumers from the impact of rising global fuel costs.

Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev) Undersecretary Joseph Capuno said Wednesday the price stability commitment, relayed by the Department of Trade and Industry, forms part of coordinated interventions under the UPLIFT (Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport) program to curb inflationary pressures.

“DTI reported a no price increase commitment for basic necessities and prime commodities until May 10, 2026,” Capuno said during a Senate PROTECT Committee hearing.

He said the measure is complemented by intensified monitoring of food, medicine, and essential goods prices to prevent unwarranted increases amid global supply disruptions.

Capuno added that the government is implementing parallel measures to reduce cost pressures, including logistics support, toll rebates, and port fee relief, to help keep supply chains efficient and prices stable.

“Agencies will accelerate delivery where beneficiaries, payment channels, routes, stations, and rollout arrangements are already validated,” he said.

He noted that food security initiatives, such as the PHP20-per-kilo rice program, are being expanded alongside price monitoring to reinforce affordability and access.

The interventions fall under the UPLIFT (Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport) program, which integrates government measures to manage inflation risks and sustain economic stability amid ongoing global energy disruptions. (PNA)