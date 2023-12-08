No registration deadline yet for Barmm parties

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Friday, December 8, 2023, that political parties in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) that are looking to participate in the 2025 midterm polls are not required to file their petitions for registration on or before December 29.

In a social media post, the Comelec clarified that the December 29 deadline set for political parties to file their petitions for registration does not cover those in the Barmm.

"Deadline is on 29 December 2023, except for regional political parties intending to register, accredit, and/or participate exclusively in the Barmm," said the Comelec.

It said this is because the deadline in the autonomous region will be set based on the proposed Bangsamoro Electoral Code.

"A different deadline will be fixed pending the approval of, in accordance with, the implementing rules and regulations of the Bangsamoro Electoral Code of 2023," said the Comelec.

The poll body issued the clarification after earlier setting the deadline for the filing of petitions for registration for political parties for those looking to participate in the 2025 polls.

Under the Omnibus Election Code (OEC), a political party must be duly registered with the Commission for it to acquire juridical personality, qualify it for subsequent accreditation, and to entitle it to the rights and privileges granted to political parties. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)