No response yet from Co over directive to return to PH

AKO Bicol party-list Representative Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co has yet to respond to House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III’s order revoking his travel authority.

In an interview with reporters Monday, September 22, 2025, Dy said he received a report that Co has already received the directive, which orders him to return to the Philippines within 10 calendar days.

Dy said he is hoping Co will heed the directive.

For now, the House speaker said he is not aware of Co’s whereabouts amid reports that he moved to Paris, France, from the United States.

“Pag-uusapan natin, pag-uusapan ng leadership, especially ‘yung chair ng (House committee on) ethics, kung ano pa ‘yung pwedeng gawin, para matiyak natin na makauwi si Congressman Zaldy Co,” Dy said.

(We will discuss this, the leadership will discuss it, especially the chair of the House committee on ethics, to determine what else can be done to ensure Congressman Zaldy Co comes home.)

The House of Representatives earlier said Co traveled to the United States for medical treatment.

Co, who began his third term in office in May 2025, has not appeared in the House since it resumed sessions on July 28, 2025.

He served as chairperson of the House Appropriations Committee in the 19th Congress before resigning from the post in January 2025, citing health reasons.

Co is now facing allegations of receiving kickbacks from flood control projects as well as insertions in the 2025 national budget. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)