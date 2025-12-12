No security threat to Sarah Discaya, says DILG

MANILA – There is no security threat monitored against contractor Cezarah Rowena “Sarah” Discaya, an official of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said on Friday.

“There's no worry about any security risks. Interior Secretary (Jonvic) Remulla, he's been in close coordination with Secretary of Justice (Frederrick) Vida about all of these arrests. They've made clear that the legal procedures will be followed. We're very confident about the security of the jail facilities,” DILG public affairs undersecretary Donnie Puno told reporters in an interview in Quezon City.

Remulla earlier assured the public that Discaya faces no risk following her voluntary surrender, noting that the government remains focused on public safety and the proper handling of all legal processes.

He said the DILG, National Bureau of Investigation, and Philippine National Police are fully coordinated and that authorities have never viewed Discaya as armed or dangerous.

Discaya’s decision, he said, reflects accountability and helps ensure a smoother legal process.

On claims that her surrender is part of a legal strategy, Remulla made it clear that “the case will be decided in the courts.”

He also urged others with pending cases to cooperate with authorities, saying that surrender is always better than evasion and reflects respect for the law.

Tracking Dela Rosa’s location

Meanwhile, Puno said the DILG tapped the local authorities to track down Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa amid reports of an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant against him.

“In light of reports that an ICC warrant is forthcoming, we just want to be steps ahead, and we just want to make sure that we know where Senator Dela Rosa is since he has not been seen in the Senate for some weeks now,” he said in the same interview.

“Local authorities have started tracking the whereabouts of Senator Dela Rosa. He is not yet considered a fugitive… So, we're just trying to keep tabs on him.”

Puno said that should the ICC formally issue a warrant for the senator’s arrest, the Supreme Court will now allow Dela Rosa to seek recourse from local courts first.

Asked whether there would be a challenge to ask the national police force to implement a warrant to arrest its former chief, Puno said, “I don't think so. The PNP are professionals. They have a sworn duty and we are confident they'll abide by that.” (PNA)