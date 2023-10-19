No serious threats in PH related to Israel conflict

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) said Wednesday, October 18, 2023, that it has not monitored any “serious threats” in the country related to the ongoing conflict in Israel due to the attacks being staged by Hamas, a group of Palestinian militants.

In a press conference, PNP spokesperson Colonel Jean Fajardo assured, though, that they are continuously monitoring the situation as ordered by PNP Chief General Benjamin Acorda.

She said the PNP has intensified its intelligence gathering, as well as deployment of police personnel in public convergence such as transportation terminals and major thoroughfares, vital installations including embassies and commercial establishments, as well as critical infrastructure particularly cell sites and water and electric infrastructure.

“Kasama yan sa binabantayan as part of precautionary measures na hindi tayo malulusutan ng anumang banta and patuloy tayong nakikipag coordinate din sa ating counterparts to make sure na kung may mga nare-receive tayong mga raw information ay mava-validate natin properly in coordination sa ibang ahensya ng ating gobyerno,” said Fajardo.

(That is included in the monitoring as part of precautionary measures to ensure that we will not be compromised by any threat, and we continue to coordinate with our counterparts to make sure that if we receive raw information, we will be able to validate it properly in coordination with other agencies.)

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro said they are also yet to monitor any “copycat” effects of the Israel conflict in the country.

He said they are not discounting the possibility of spillover considering the ISIS spinoffs in the United Kingdom.

“Anybody can copy whatever you know happened in the Middle East. Disruptors, let’s call that or extremists. Any country in any part of the world, even in Europe, is on high alert for the possible effects of this on their security situations,” Teodoro said.

“Terrorism is a possibility anywhere so I’m not confining it to any particular group,” he added.

The Hamas group started the attack on Israel from Gaza City on October 7, resulting in the death of thousands of people, including four Filipinos. (SunStar Philippines)