No surrender feelers yet from Bato dela Rosa

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has yet to receive any feelers on the possible surrender of fugitive Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, despite a one-week deadline set by PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. for him to turn himself in.

In a press conference on Monday, October 26, 2026, PNP spokesperson Col. Allen Rae Co said the deadline was intended to give Dela Rosa a chance to surrender voluntarily and “end this peacefully and with dignity.”

“We have received no feelers so far. This is why the PNP chief is making this appeal: to protect all parties involved — the police, the senator and, most importantly, the public to avoid any potentially dangerous encounters,” Co said in a mix of Tagalog and English.

“This window is also an opportunity for him to end this with dignity. His voluntary surrender would, of course, be viewed positively by the court,” he added.

Co said the PNP was not discounting the possibility of a violent confrontation between police and Dela Rosa’s armed protectors during the senator’s arrest.

“The point he (Nartatez) is trying to make is that the encounter during the arrest of the senator or the implementation of the arrest warrant could potentially be very violent and dangerous,” Co said.

The PNP has formed a special task force to locate and arrest Dela Rosa, deploying tracker teams that include members of the elite Special Action Force, Co said.

Dela Rosa is the subject of a P50-million government reward for information leading to his arrest and is currently considered the top most wanted person in the country.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for Dela Rosa over his alleged role as an indirect co-perpetrator of former president Rodrigo Duterte in the crime against humanity of murder linked to Duterte’s war on drugs.

The warrant was issued under seal in November 2025 and made public in May 2026.

In a Facebook post, Dela Rosa’s wife, Nancy, thanked supporters for continuing to stand by her husband.

“Thank you for helping me realize that there are millions who still believe and support him,” she said.

“I just pray that the powerful few who were also his friends would come to realize he is not their enemy nor the enemy of this state,” she added.

She also expressed hope that her husband would not be used to advance other people’s personal agendas.

“He has helped you in countless ways and he has done you no wrong personally. He needs your help, not your persecution,” she said. /TPM