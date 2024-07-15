‘No threat’ monitored for Sona

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has not monitored any threat against the safe conduct of the third State of the Nation Address (Sona) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In a press conference on Monday, July 15, 2024, PNP chief of the Public Information Office (PIO) Colonel Jean Fajardo said the national police agency has intensified its intelligence monitoring and security operations to ensure the peace and order during the Sona on Monday, July 22.

“With respect sa ating Sona as we speak ay wala naman tayong namomonitor na ano mang seryosong banta to disrupt itong ating Sona,” she said.

“As we speak, we are almost at the final stage ng ating preparation. Kung meron man minor adjustment with respect sa ating paglatag ng ating security, ito na lang siguro ‘yung sa mga darating na araw (mismo ng Sona),” she added.

Fajardo refused, however, to comment on the pronouncement of Vice President Sara Duterte that she is not attending the Sona, for the first time, as she was appointing herself as the “designated survivor.”

In an interview, former senator Panfilo Lacson urged the Congress to come up with a Designated Survivor Bill to avoid a constitutional crisis in case of an attack especially in an event, like Sona, where all the high-ranking officials of the government are present.

“What if sa isang pagtitipon na nandoon ang matataas na opisyales na nasa line of succession ay biglang na-wipe out, huwag naman sana. May leadership crisis tayo, and at the same time, may constitutional crisis,” he said.

The PNP will deploy over 22,000 police officers for the conduct of security operations during the Sona.

The Quezon City Police District will implement a gun and liquor ban in the area on July 22. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)