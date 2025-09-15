No threats seen for Sept. 21 anti-corruption rallies

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday said it has yet to detect threats for the mass protest action in Luneta on Sept. 21, denouncing alleged corruption in flood control projects.

At a press briefing at Camp Crame, Manila Police District (MPD) public information chief Maj. Philip Ines said they are continuously monitoring the situation and preparing for the worst.

“Regular police operations pa rin ang ginagawa natin. Meron tayong mga checkpoints at ngayon wala pa tayong natatanggap na anumang banta at kung meron man, hindi natin ipagkikibit balikat. Magkaroon tayo ng assessment, evaluation. Titingnan natin yung level ng threat pero katulad ng nabanggit ko sa inyo, wala tayong natatanggap na kahit ano pong banta (We still do regular police operations. We have checkpoints and right now, we haven't received any threats and if there is any, we will not ignore it. We will have an assessment and evaluation. We will look at the threat level. But as I mentioned, we are not receiving any threats),” Ines told reporters.

He said almost 1,000 police officers from the MPD and 1,400 reserve force from the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) are set to be deployed across Manila.

He said the focus of deployment will be at the vicinity of the US Embassy, Liwasan Bonifacio, Mendiola, España Boulevard corner Macaraeg, vicinity of Malacañang Palace, Luneta Park and the Department of Public Works and Highways Central office. He advised motorists to take alternate routes as traffic congestion is expected in these areas.

For his part, PNP information chief Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño said event organizers of the protest actions will be allowed to conduct their programs without a permit as long as rally organizers and participants act with discipline and respect the law.

“Kung matatandaan natin noong Friday at Saturday majority na sumali sa mga kilos protesta ay halos walang permit. Ang kagandahan lang ng may permit specific kung sino-sino yung mga organizers, kung ilan more or less yung mga members nila (To recall, majority of those who joined the protest actions on Friday and Saturday did not have a permit. The good thing about having a permit is that the organizers and the number of protesters are specified),” Tuaño told reporters at the same briefing,” he stressed

He added that the PNP personnel will observe maximum tolerance during the demonstrations and will uphold the rule of law.

“The PNP calls on communities, local governments, and advocacy groups to continue this spirit of cooperation so that every voice can be heard in a climate of safety and respect,” he said.

Meanwhile, acting Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. expressed his full support to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., regarding ongoing and planned protest actions.

Nartatez said the PNP has made comprehensive security preparations and will exercise maximum tolerance while upholding the law against any acts that may endanger lives or property.

“We fully support the statement of our President. The PNP respects the right of our people to air their grievances through peaceful assemblies. At the same time, we will not allow any group or individual to take advantage of the situation to sow chaos and violence. Our duty is clear – to ensure public safety and maintain peace and order,” Nartatez said in a separate statement.

The Presdient acknowledged the growing frustrations of the people, noting that their anger stems from legitimate issues that have been exposed to the public. He emphasized that while demonstrations are a democratic right, these must remain peaceful and lawful. (PNA)