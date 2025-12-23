No voter registration during Christmas, New Year holidays

INDIVIDUALS hoping to register in time for the November 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) will not be able to file their applications during the holiday season.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced that it will not conduct voter registration activities on December 24 (Christmas Eve) and December 25 (Christmas Day).

Voter registration will also be suspended on December 30 (Rizal Day), December 31 (New Year’s Eve), and Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day), in accordance with Comelec Resolution No. 11177.

Based on the latest Comelec data, more than one million applications for voter registration have already been filed for the November 2026 BSKE.

From October 20 to December 21, a total of 1,020,694 voter registration applications were received nationwide.

Of this number, 785,420 applications were for barangay voters, while 235,274 were for Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) registrants.

The voter registration period for the barangay and youth elections will continue until May 18, 2026. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)