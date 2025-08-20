'No work, no pay' in effect for Ninoy Aquino Day

THE “no work, no pay” policy shall be in effect Thursday, August 21, 2025, as the country observes Ninoy Aquino Day.

Based on Labor Advisory No. 11-2025, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said the policy applies during a special non-working day such as August 21.

“Unless there is a favorable company policy, practice, or collective bargaining agreement (CBA) granting payment on a special day, the ‘no work, no pay’ policy shall apply,” DOLE said.

For work rendered during the special non-working day, employers shall pay employees an additional 30 percent of the basic wage for the first eight hours, and an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate for overtime work.

If the special non-working day also falls on the employee’s rest day, employers shall pay an additional 50 percent of the basic wage for the first eight hours, plus an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate for overtime work.

Under Proclamation No. 727, series of 2024, August 21 has been declared a special non-working day in observance of Ninoy Aquino Day. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)