Nobita voice actress dies at 68

JAPANESE voice actress, Ohara Noriko, who was highly acclaimed for voicing the popular anime character “Nobita” in the anime series “Doraemon,” passed away on July 12, 2024.

This was confirmed by her agency in a statement on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, saying the late actress died due to an unsuccessful treatment for an unspecified illness.

Aside from “Nobita,” Ohara Noriko also lent her voice to several popular anime characters such as “Conan” from the series “Future Boy Conan” and “Oyuki” from “Urusei Yatsura.” (Fred Leander Baldos, VSU intern)