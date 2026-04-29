Non-working days set for local celebrations across PH

MANILA – Several areas across the country will observe special non-working days from April 30 to May 2026, Malacañang announced through an advisory issued by the Office of the Executive Secretary.

Based on the advisory made public on Wednesday, the declarations were issued under various proclamations to allow residents to celebrate local founding anniversaries, cityhood anniversaries, and cultural festivals.

On April 30, special non-working days will be observed in the municipality of San Francisco, Quezon, for its founding anniversary under Proclamation 1219, and in Calatagan, Batangas, for its Cultural Day under Proclamation 1220.

In May, several localities will also mark important milestones. These include the city of Santiago in Isabela on May 5 for its cityhood anniversary (Proclamation 1225), and the municipalities of President Roxas in Cotabato and Bayog in Zamboanga del Sur on May 8, both celebrating their 59th founding anniversaries (Proclamation 1226 and 1227).

Also on May 8, Caramoan in Camarines Sur will celebrate its founding anniversary under Proclamation 1228.

On May 9, San Jose in Negros Oriental will observe its Charter Day (Proclamation 1229), while Llanera in Nueva Ecija and Aparri in Cagayan will mark their founding anniversaries on May 11 under Proclamations 1230 and 1231, respectively.

Several areas will also celebrate festivals on May 15, including Calauan, Laguna, for the Pinyahan Festival (Proclamation 1221), Sariaya, Quezon, for the Agawan Festival (Proclamation 1232), and Tayabas City, Quezon, for the Mayohan Festival (Proclamation 1236). Gigmoto, Catanduanes, will also mark its founding anniversary on the same day (Proclamation 1233).

Other declared special non-working days include May 21 in Malabon City for its 427th founding anniversary (Proclamation 1234), May 22 in Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental, for the Lubi-Lubi Festival (Proclamation 1223), and May 26 in Baliwag City, Bulacan, for its founding anniversary (Proclamation 1235).

Special non-working days are typically declared to allow residents to fully participate in local celebrations while maintaining economic activity in other areas. (PNA)