Northeastern Cagayan under TCWS 5; Ofel to make landfall Thursday afternoon

WIND signal 5 has been raised over the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan in Luzon as Ofel (Usagi), which intensified into a super typhoon Thursday morning, November 14, 2024, was forecast to make landfall along the eastern coast of the province Thursday afternoon.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that Ofel has maintained its strength, with the center located over the coastal waters of Divilacan, Isabela as of 10 a.m. Thursday.

Pagasa said the super typhoon continues to endanger the Cagayan Valley region and it was forecast to move northwestward over the Philippine Sea before making landfall along the eastern coast of Cagayan Thursday afternoon, November 14.

Ofel was packing maximum winds of 185 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center, gusts of up to 230 km/h, and central pressure of 935 hPa while moving west northwestward at 15 km/h.

Under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) 5 were Santa Ana and Gonzaga towns, which are on the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan.

Placed under TCWS 4 were the Babuyan Islands, the northern and eastern portions of mainland Cagayan (Santa Teresita, Ballesteros, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Buguey, Lal-Lo, Allacapan, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca) and the northeastern portion of Isabela (Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan).

TCWS 3 was hoisted over Batanes, the rest of Cagayan, the northern, central, and southeastern portions of Isabela (San Pablo, Delfin Albano, Ilagan City, Tumauini, Cabagan, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, San Mariano, Dinapigue), the northern portion of Apayao (Flora, Santa Marcela, Luna, Pudtol, Calanasan, Kabugao), and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Adams, Dumalneg).

Under TCWS 2 were the western and southern portions of Isabela (Quezon, Quirino, Mallig, San Manuel, Aurora, Cabatuan, City of Cauayan, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Gamu, Burgos, Reina Mercedes, Luna, Roxas, Angadanan, Alicia, San Guillermo, Echague, Jones, San Agustin, San Mateo, San Isidro), the northeastern portion of Quirino (Maddela), the rest of Apayao, Kalinga, the northeastern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Malibcong, Lagayan, San Juan, Lagangilang, Licuan-Baay, Daguioman), the eastern portion of Mountain Province (Paracelis), the eastern portion of Ifugao (Alfonso Lista), the rest of Ilocos Norte, and the northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag).

The rest of Isabela, the rest of Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, the rest of Mountain Province, the rest of Ifugao, the rest of Abra, the northern portion of Benguet (Bokod, Mankayan, Kapangan, Atok, Kabayan, Kibungan, Bakun, Buguias, Tublay), Ilocos Sur, the northern portion of La Union (Luna, Sudipen, Bangar, Santol, San Gabriel, Bagulin, Bacnotan, Balaoan, San Juan), and the northern and central portions of Aurora (Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler, San Luis) were placed under TCWS 1.

Pagasa warned that extreme impacts from typhoon-force winds are possible within any of the areas under TCWS 5.

It added that there is a moderate to high risk of life-threatening storm surge with peak heights reaching 1.0 to 3.0 meters in the next 48 hours over the low-lying or exposed coastal localities of Batanes, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, and northern Aurora.

Pagasa said that after making landfall Thursday afternoon, Ofel will then emerge over Babuyan Channel Thursday night while making another landfall or passing close to Babuyan Islands.

“Ofel will then turn north northwestward to north northeastward over the sea west of Batanes tomorrow (15 November) before turning northeastward beginning Saturday (16 November) over the sea east of Taiwan towards Ryukyu Islands by the remaining forecast period,” said the weather bureau.

Regardless of the position of the landfall point, Pagasa said that hazards on land and coastal waters may still be experienced in areas outside the landfall point and the forecast confidence cone.

The track may also still shift within the limit of the forecast confidence cone.

“A weakening trend is expected for much of the forecast period due to increasing interaction with the landmass of Luzon and Taiwan, as well as the increasingly unfavorable environment over the Luzon Strait and the sea east of Taiwan. However, landfall over Cagayan at or near super typhoon intensity is likely,” it said. (TPM/LMY/SunStar Philippines)