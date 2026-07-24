Northern Luzon under Signal No. 2 as ‘Kiyapo’ nears

SEVERAL provinces in extreme northern Luzon were placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) 2 due to Tropical Storm Kiyapo.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Tropical Storm Kiyapo slightly slowed as of Friday morning, July 24, 2026, as it continued its westward movement toward Extreme Northern Luzon.

As of 8 a.m., Kiyapo was estimated at 260 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (km/h), gusts of up to 80 km/h, and a central pressure of 998 hPa.

The storm was moving westward at 20 km/h, with strong to gale-force winds extending up to 450 kilometers from its center.

Pagasa maintained TCWS No. 2 over Batanes, the Babuyan Islands, the northern municipalities of mainland Cagayan, and Pagudpud in Ilocos Norte.

Residents in these areas may experience gale-force winds ranging from 62 to 88 km/h, posing a minor to moderate threat to life and property.

TCWS No. 1 remains in effect over the rest of Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Ilocos Sur, La Union, the remaining parts of Ilocos Norte, and portions of Aurora.

Strong winds in these areas could still cause minimal to minor damage, particularly to light structures and vegetation.

Pagasa also said TCWS No. 3 remains possible should Kiyapo intensify into a severe tropical storm while crossing the Batanes-Babuyan Islands area.

Aside from damaging winds, Kiyapo is expected to bring heavy rainfall over Northern Luzon, with its circulation combining with the southwest monsoon (Habagat) to enhance rainfall over other parts of the country.

Pagasa said very rough seas of up to 5.5 meters are expected along the seaboards of Batanes and the Babuyan Islands, while waves of up to 4.5 meters are forecast along the northern coasts of mainland Cagayan and Ilocos Norte.

Authorities strongly advised all vessels to remain in port or seek safe harbor immediately, warning that sea travel is risky for vessels of any size. Smaller fishing boats and motorized bancas were likewise urged not to venture into rough waters.

Kiyapo is expected to continue moving west-northwestward through Saturday, July 25, before exiting the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police (PNP) has mobilized disaster response and incident management teams in Northern Luzon and other areas threatened by Kiyapo.

PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. also ordered the prepositioning of search and rescue personnel, rubber boats, high-clearance vehicles, and other emergency response assets in flood- and landslide-prone communities.

“All our police units in areas along Kiyapo’s projected path are ready. They were already instructed to maintain heightened alert, preposition search and rescue assets, and work closely with local disaster management councils to ensure a swift response,” Nartatez said.

“We strongly appeal to the public, especially those residing in vulnerable, low-lying, and landslide-prone communities across Northern Luzon and regions affected by the southwest monsoon, to remain vigilant, monitor weather updates closely, and cooperate fully with local authorities should preemptive evacuations become necessary,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)