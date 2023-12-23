Northern Mindanao workers set for pay hike

MINIMUM wage earners and domestic workers in Northern Mindanao are set to get belated Chirstmas gifts come early January after the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB)-Northern Mindanao issued twin wage orders.

In a statement, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) reported that the Northern Mindanao wage board has issued separate wage orders for both minimum wage earners and domestic workers.

Under Wage Order No. RX-22, the Northern Mindanao wage board granted a P23 daily minimum wage increase across all categories upon effectivity on January 11, 2024, and an additional P10 as second tranche on July 1, 2024.

"Upon full implementation of the two tranches, the daily minimum wage rates in the region shall be P423 to P438 for the non-agriculture sector; and P411 to P426 for the agriculture sector," said the DOLE.

It said the minimum pay hike is expected to directly benefit 144,133 minimum wage earners in the region.

On the other hand, the RTWPB-Northern Mindanao increased the monthly minimum wage of kasambahays by P500 for chartered cities and first-class municipalities and P1,500 for other municipalities via Wage Order No. RX-DW-04.

"The monthly wage rate for all kasambahays in the region will now be P5,000," said DOLE.

The wage increase for kasambahays is expected to benefit a total of 54,851 domestic workers in Northern Mindanao.

The last wage orders for workers in private establishments and domestic workers in Northern Mindanao were both issued on 27 May 2022, and became effective on 18 June 2022. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)