Notorious Nepalese fugitive awaits deportation - BI

MANILA – The Bureau of Immigration (BI) said Friday it is set to deport a high-profile Nepalese fugitive who is wanted in his home country.

In a statement, the bureau identified the suspect as Prakash Pathak, 33, who was arrested on Dec. 31 at Paseo de Congreso, Barangay Catmon, Malolos City, Bulacan.

He was placed under the BI’s custody while undergoing deportation proceedings.

The BI said the arrest stemmed from official coordination with the Philippine Center on Transnational Crime (PCTC), informing it of a warrant of arrest against the suspect issued by the Kathmandu District Court on Dec. 1, 2025 for criminal breach of trust.

The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) has also issued a diffusion against Pathak last Dec. 12 for extortion and criminal conspiracy.

A diffusion is less formal than a red notice, circulated directly by one member country to others via Interpol's secure network, signaling a request for help locating or arresting a person.

Investigations by the bureau also revealed that the subject was linked to serious security-related activities abroad. Official information it received stated that Pathak encouraged escaped prisoners to resist surrender, offered financial support, and referenced access to weapons.

He is likewise linked to a conspiracy to assassinate a high-ranking foreign government official.

BI records showed that Pathak arrived in the Philippines on Aug. 18, 2025, and is authorized to stay until Dec. 18.

Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said the arrest reflects President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s firm directive to prevent the Philippines from being used as a refuge by fugitives and individuals linked to transnational crimes.

“Under the President’s clear instructions, we will not allow foreign fugitives or extremists to exploit our immigration system. Those who enter the country and pose a threat to public safety or international security will be located, arrested, and dealt with in accordance with the law,” he added. (PNA)