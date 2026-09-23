November 16 to 18 declared special non-working days in Metro Manila

MALACAÑANG has declared November 16 to 18, 2026 as special non-working days in the National Capital Region (NCR) as the Philippines hosts the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.

Under Proclamation No. 1447, signed by Acting Executive Secretary Ralph Recto by authority of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the three-day work suspension aims to alleviate traffic and allow the host country to ensure the safety and security of summit participants.

“It is necessary to declare 16–18 November 2026 as special (non-working) days in the National Capital Region,” the proclamation read.

The ASEAN 2026 national calendar lists several ASEAN-related meetings in Metro Manila in November, including the 16th ASEAN Maritime Forum on November 17 and the 14th Expanded ASEAN Maritime Forum on November 18. / TPM