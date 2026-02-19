NPC allowed to substitute bet in Antipolo special polls

FOLLOWING the withdrawal of Councilor LJ Sumulong, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said on Thursday, February 19, 2026, that his political party, the National People's Coalition (NPC), may opt to file a substitute bet for the forthcoming special congressional polls in the Second District of Antipolo City.

According to Comelec Chairman George Garcia, Sumulong and the NPC are allowed to field in a substitute candidate as provided under Comelec Resolution 11186.

"A candidate of a duly registered political party, who dies, withdraws, or is disqualified for any cause, after the last day for the filing of COCs may be substituted by an aspirant/official candidate belonging to, and nominated by, the same political party," said the Comelec.

The poll body said the substitute bet may file his/her COC up to mid-day of Election Day.

To note, the special congressional polls in Antipolo City is set on March 14, 2026.

On late Wednesday, February 18, Sumulong formally filed his Statement of Withdrawal before the Comelec.

"I am hereby withdrawing my candidacy for the position of congressman," said Sumulong.

This leaves Dandin Infante, Reden Llaga, Maria Trinidad Cafirma, Philip Conrad Acop, Nathaniel Lobigas, and Irvin Paulo Tapales as the candidates in the Antipolo City (Second District) special polls. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)