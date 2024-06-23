NPC expels Guo from party

THE Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC) has removed suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo from the party.

In a letter to Tarlac Governor Susan Yap, former Senator Vicente Sotto III, NPC chairman, has ordered Guo’s removal from the roster of members of the party amid the controversies she is facing.

“The NPC will not tolerate any unlawful acts or any appearance of impropriety by its members that will undermine the principle of our party,” said Sotto.

“In this regard, after due consultation with the leaders and members of our party and considering the gravity of charges and ongoing investigations against Mayor Guo, I hereby order the removal of Mayor Alice Guo from the roster of members of the Nationalist People’s Coalition. In view thereof, I will be directing our Secretary General, Sec. Mark Llandro Mendoza to implement the said order and immediately inform Mayor Guo of her removal from the party,” he added.

Yap earlier filed a petition for Guo’s removal from the party following her alleged links to illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogos), which has put his real nationality in question.

Allegations linking Guo to Pogos surfaced following the raid in an illegal Pogo hub near the Bamban Municipal Hall in March.

Guo admitted that she owned half of the land leased by the illegal Pogo hub, but she divested before she had won as the town’s mayor.

She also assisted the Pogo firm in getting the necessary local government permits for their operations before she became the mayor.

While she stood firm that she is a Filipino, lawmakers, due to Philippine government records, expressed strong belief that she could be a Chinese national. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)