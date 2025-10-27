NPC probes ‘data leak’; GCash denies breach, assures users’ safety

THE National Privacy Commission (NPC) urged the public on Monday, October 27, 2025, to exercise heightened vigilance following reports of data leak allegedly involving G-Xchange Inc., operator of GCash.

A dark web post appeared on Sunday, October 26, 2025, claiming to sell user information, prompting the NPC to launch an investigation, which is ongoing as of Monday, October 27.

NPC said in a statement that the post, made by a threat actor using the alias "Oversleep8351," allegedly offers merchant and basic use data, GCash account numbers, linked bank and virtual card accounts, and KYC (Know Your Customer) records containing names, addresses, employment details, and valid Philippine IDs.

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 27, however, the NPC said that it has not received any official data breach notification from G-Xchange Inc.

GCash, for its part, assured its users Monday, October 27, that their funds and information are safe and secure, stressing that there is no evidence of data breach.

“GCash is aware of an online post alleging that user information is being sold on the dark web. There is no evidence of any breach in GCash systems. All customer accounts and funds remain secure,” it said in a statement.

It added that the alleged dataset does not match data from GCash systems.

“Additionally, many entries are incomplete, invalid, or do not belong to GCash users,” it said.

“These findings strongly indicate that the data being circulated did not originate from GCash. We continue to work closely with the BSP, NPC, and CICC to monitor and validate information from all possible sources and ensure that our systems remain protected,” it added.

While investigation is ongoing, the NPC advised the public to actively monitor their accounts, regularly update their MPINs and passwords, and enable additional security features to protect their information.

The commission also advised GCash users to remain alert to phishing attempts and refrain from sharing personal or sensitive data while the investigation is ongoing.

“Should the investigation confirm that the personal data of GCash users have been compromised, the NPC will take regulatory and enforcement action within its mandate under the Data Privacy Act of 2012,” it said. (LRM)