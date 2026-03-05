NSC confirms arrest of Filipinos over Chinese-linked espionage activities in PH

THE National Security Council (NSC) has confirmed the arrest of Filipinos after government authorities uncovered a national security case involving espionage and foreign-directed activities allegedly linked to China.

In a statement, the NSC said the arrested individuals, allegedly acting on behalf of Chinese intelligence, were involved in espionage operations in the country, but authorities have already addressed and terminated the activities.

“For reasons of national security, we cannot discuss identities, methods, or timelines so as not to jeopardize ongoing operations. Nonetheless, necessary actions have been taken against the individuals concerned—all Filipino nationals—who have confessed their complicity in espionage activities and are cooperating with authorities,” it said on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

The agency said the operation stemmed from joint efforts by several government agencies under the Insider Threat Program, which aims to protect sensitive national security information, government capabilities, and operations from foreign espionage and other forms of compromise.

The program covers various government agencies that handle classified or sensitive information.

The NSC said the case demonstrates that existing safeguards are functioning, noting that Philippine security agencies remain proactive in counterintelligence efforts.

Meanwhile, the council urged the Congress of the Philippines to prioritize the passage of proposed laws intended to strengthen the country’s defenses against foreign interference, including the proposed Anti-Espionage Bill, which seeks to replace Commonwealth Act 616—an espionage law enacted during the American period—and the Anti-Foreign Malign Influence and Interference Act.

The NSC said the proposed measures would expand the government’s investigative powers, help disrupt hostile foreign operations, and enhance protection of the country’s sensitive information and critical infrastructure. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)