NSC says no imminent attack from China

THE Philippines is not facing any threat of “imminent attack” from China and alleged Chinese hypersonic missiles, said the National Security Council (NSC) on Wednesday, July 3, 2024,

Senator Imee Marcos warned earlier this week that due to the approval of more Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (Edca) sites where the country allows the United States of America access to Philippine military camps, China may use its hypersonic missiles to target the Ilocos region, Subic, and Batanes.

But the NSC said that the country is under no such threat.

“The Philippines and the People’s Republic of China maintain cordial relations and are committed to managing whatever differences there may be,” said NSC Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya.

Malaya added that they will reach out to Senator Marcos to obtain more information regarding the alleged threat because they are not aware of any of the security threats mentioned. (Kirby Clint P. Antoni, UP Tacloban intern)