NSC to look into Chinese financial inflows to Duterte, husband’s account

THE National Security Council will look into the national security implications of reported foreign financial inflows involving entities linked to Vice President Sara Duterte and her husband, Attorney Manases Carpio.

In a statement on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, National Security Adviser Secretary Eduardo Oban Jr. said the agency takes seriously the reported financial inflows from China into a Philippine-based company associated with Carpio.

“While the proceedings remain ongoing and the information presented should be properly examined within established legal processes, the reported transactions and any credible information involving significant foreign financial flows that may bear upon the country’s national security warrants careful, in-depth, and responsible assessment,” he said.

“The NSC will look into the information presented and, as a matter of policy, continue to task the intelligence and investigative agencies and coordinate with relevant government institutions to assess the national security implications, if any, arising from the reported transactions,” Oban added.

Department of National Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro earlier urged former Senator Antonio “Sonny” Trillanes IV to submit to law enforcement agencies the evidence related to his claim that Duterte and Carpio received millions from the Chinese government and Chinese companies.

Teodoro said the claims raise serious national security implications and should be thoroughly investigated.

During his testimony in Duterte’s impeachment trial on Monday, October 5, Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) Executive Director Ronel Buenaventura said Cale88 Foods Corp., a company linked to Carpio, received P319 million in inward remittances from China and Hong Kong.

Buenaventura said AMLC records based on covered transaction reports (CTRs) and suspicious transaction reports (STRs) showed that Cale88 received P315.935 million from mainland China and P3.39 million from Hong Kong, for an aggregate total of P319,326,770.41.

Under the Anti-Money Laundering Act, covered transactions include cash or equivalent monetary instrument transactions exceeding P500,000 within one banking day. Suspicious transactions, regardless of amount, include those with no underlying legal or trade obligation, purpose or economic justification, those not commensurate with a client’s business or financial capacity, or those that deviate from a client’s profile or past transactions.

Banks and other covered institutions are required to report covered transactions to the AMLC. A covered transaction, however, is not by itself an indication that the transaction is illegal or suspicious.

Buenaventura’s testimony corroborated the amount earlier cited by Trillanes at a press conference on Friday, October 2. Trillanes said bank accounts linked to Cale88 Foods, owned by Carpio, received a total of P319 million from China from 2021 to 2024.

Trillanes also said Duterte’s Tapang at Malasakit Alliance for the Philippines received P150 million from the Chinese Embassy in 2019 for the construction of 13 classroom buildings.

In a statement, Duterte’s spokesperson, lawyer Salvador Paolo Panelo Jr., accused Trillanes of obtaining the financial information illegally, which he claimed was the reason the former senator could not testify before the impeachment court.

“The AMLC Executive Director merely testified on covered and suspicious transactions reports filed by banks. He did not, because he could not, confirm, and the prosecution still has to prove, that any money attributed to the Vice President was illegally sourced, was hidden, or was even hers to begin with,” Panelo said.

In a separate interview with reporters, Panelo also said the donation to Tapang at Malasakit did not automatically mean it was intended for Duterte personally.

“The Chinese government donated to Tapang at Malasakit, and the Vice President is one of the trustees. Does it automatically follow that the Chinese government supports the Vice President?” Panelo said in Tagalog.

“What if it was used to build classrooms? Or what if it was used for charitable purposes and there are receipts?” he added.

Trillanes urged the parties and the public to watch Senate impeachment court presiding officer Francis “Chiz” Escudero, particularly how he handles the trial.

Trillanes was dropped by the prosecution from its list of witnesses after he asked to be discharged. He said he felt unwelcome in the impeachment trial after the court did not issue a subpoena for him despite the prosecution’s request.

However, Escudero said the impeachment court’s decision not to issue a subpoena for Trillanes did not prevent the prosecution from presenting him as a voluntary witness. / TPM