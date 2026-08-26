NSCR project on track as third 8-car trainset arrives

MANILA – The third eight-car Electric Multiple Unit trainset for the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) has arrived in the Philippines.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has ordered the acceleration of the project's construction so that commuters can use the NSCR line from Valenzuela to Clark in Pampanga before the end of his term.

In a statement on Tuesday, acting Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Giovanni Lopez said the trainset is currently undergoing an importation process through the Bureau of Customs (BOC) and is set to be transported to the Malanday Depot in Valenzuela City.

Lopez said the NSCR construction remains on track and will help speed up commuter travel once operational.

"Ang utos ng Pangulo, pabilisin ang konstruksyon ng NSCR, and with this development, maide-deliver natin ang proyekto on time. Tiniyak natin na dumaan sa masusing inspeksyon ang mga trainset at dekalidad ang mga ito para masigurong ligtas at maayos itong magagamit ng mga pasahero (The President's order is to accelerate the construction of the NSCR, and with this development, we can deliver the project on time. We ensured that the trainsets underwent thorough inspection and are of quality to ensure they are safe and can be used properly by passengers)," Lopez said.

The newly arrived trainset was procured from the Japan Transport Engineering Co. and Sumitomo Corp. under NSCR Contract Package 03: Rolling Stock.

Another trainset for the NSCR is expected to arrive in October.

The DOTr is targeting partial operations of the NSCR for the Valenzuela to Malolos, Bulacan route in the fourth quarter of 2027.

The 147-km. NSCR system will have 35 stations and will connect Central Luzon, Metro Manila, and Calabarzon.

Once fully operational, the project is expected to serve approximately 800,000 commuters daily.

The NSCR will also reduce travel time from Clark, Pampanga to Calamba, Laguna to two hours from the current four hours. (PNA)