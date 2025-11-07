NTA warns retailers of stiff penalties over smuggled cigarettes

MANILA – The National Tobacco Administration (NTA) on Friday warned retailers against selling fake or smuggled cigarettes, saying violators will face severe penalties including hefty fines and imprisonment.

The warning comes as the agency intensifies its campaign against the growing proliferation of illegal tobacco products from the “booming” black market.

In a statement, the NTA said those involved in the illicit trade “will face severe consequences” under existing laws.

According to industry data, fake cigarettes are being sold for as low as PHP3 to PHP4 per stick — well below the PHP7 per stick price of the cheapest legal, tax-paid cigarettes. Illicit cigarette packs reportedly sell for around PHP30, compared to PHP82.49 for legitimate brands.

“Illicit tobacco is a widespread problem that destroys legitimate businesses, compromises public safety, and robs tobacco farmers of their livelihood,” the NTA said.

Retailers found guilty of selling counterfeit cigarettes may face fines ranging from PHP50,000 to PHP200,000 for trademark violations, along with imprisonment of two to five years.

Those caught selling tobacco products without required tax stamps face five to eight years in prison, while retailers selling items without graphic health warnings may be fined up to PHP100,000 and jailed for one year.

To date, the NTA has distributed around 50,000 posters and information materials to sari-sari stores in major cities nationwide to raise awareness and help protect legitimate retailers and consumers. (PNA)