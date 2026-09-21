NTC blocks 2 websites linked to violence, grooming of minors

The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) has blocked two websites found to be promoting real-world violence and grooming minors, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Monday.

PNP spokesperson Col. Allen Rae Co said the move was part of the Anti-Cybercrime Group's (ACG) efforts to monitor online activities that may lead to acts of violence, including school shootings and online threat pranks.

"The ACG, upon the directive and instruction of our SILG (Secretary of Interior and Local Government Jonvic Remulla) as well as our chief PNP chief (Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr.), coordinated directly with the NTC for the blocking of certain websites espousing real-world violence and grooming," Co said during a press briefing at Camp Crame in Quezon City.

"So it was positively replied to by the NTC and the NTC has already directed our ISPs (internet service providers) to block access sa mga websites na ito (to these websites)," he added.

Co said the websites remain online but are inaccessible in the Philippines.

The PNP is also identifying other websites that may promote violence, according to Co.

The development comes amid several cases of school-related violence reported in the country since June 16, including shootings and stabbings.

Last week, three students were killed and eight others were injured at a mass shooting at Banga National High School in South Cotabato -- the third school mass shooting since June.

Co warned minors and students against posting social media content that could cause public fear or panic, saying those responsible may face legal consequences.

"The PNP would like to warn everyone on wasting government and police resources," Co said.

In Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat, police responded early Monday to a teacher's report about Facebook posts allegedly warning about a shooting at Kapingkong National High School.

The police and Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office and village officials located a 13-year-old student allegedly linked to the posts.

In Tupi, South Cotabato, police arrested an 18-year-old student on Sept. 20 after receiving a report about social media posts showing an individual with a firearm.

A mobile phone believed to have been used in the posts was recovered and will be submitted for technical examination and preservation of digital evidence. A complaint for alarm and scandal is being prepared for filing. (PNA)