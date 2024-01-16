NTC urges public to shift to digital television

THE National Government urged the public to shift to digital television service in light of the planned transition from analog television, the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) said Monday, January 15, 2024.

In a television interview, National Telecommunication (NTC) Deputy Commissioner Alvin Blanco said that in digital terrestrial television broadcasting (DTTB), the public can enjoy better TV experience, more programming, and early warning broadcasts during times of emergencies and disasters.

“Sa atin pong mga televiewers right now, we encourage you, or hinihikayat po namin kayo na mag-shift na rin po sa ating digital TV service. Mas maganda po ang experience sa digital television kapag nag-digital TV po kayo. Mas maraming programs na mapapanood, mas maraming programa and then mas maganda ang signal,” he said.

(To our televiewers, we encourage you to shift to our digital TV service. The digital television experience is better when you watch digital TV. More programs to watch, more programs and then better signal.)

“It's clearer and of course you have more programs to see. Other than that, we also have an early warning broadcast that will also help our people when it comes to emergencies and disasters. So, we encourage everyone to please let us prepare for our full digital television service,” he added in a mix of English and Filipino.

Blanco said that at present, around 17 to 18 percent of the households in the country have yet to shift to digital television.

He said preparations for the shutting down of analog television are ongoing.

“We’re looking for a working date para sa analog shut off…It’s something na pinagpaplanuhan pa natin as we go along for the preparations,” said Blanco.

He said they are also considering granting subsidies to households wanting to shift to digital television to lessen the inconvenience.

Blanco said the NTC for now requires the networks for simulcast broadcast of their analog and digital signals to continue serving households using analog television while the preparations are being done for the transition to digital.

The Kapisanan ng Brodkaster ng Pilipinas has expressed support to the NTC’s call. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)